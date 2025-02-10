'Big Balls rolls Dems; ano: Keep men out of women's sports! Plus Trump says we need God in our lives

On today’s show:
Another win for women’s rights. Trump’s latest executive order blocks men from competing in women’s sports. The photos and videos from Trump signing the Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports EO surrounded by female athletes speaks volumes of what manliness is all about. This is in stark contrast to this comedic video of what a real man is.
Elon Musk’s Doge team of techies, including “Big Balls” - a 19 yr old wizard hacker, is creating the transparent society we need by helping to expose what might be the biggest government spending corruption scandal in history. Many people are up in arms about these young wizards. But never underestimate the intelligence and persistence of brilliant kids with sophomoric humor. I learned that when I interviewed Mark Zuckerberg when he was about 20 yrs old and wearing a shirt that said, “My mom thinks I’m cool.”
And a quick recap of what the government is doing to rebuild our walls. Also, what the Bible says about the significance of walls and why every person needs to contribute to the building of them (Nehemiah 3). We are a nation of immigrants and we should be proud of that. But the majority of Americans (75% in swing states) have had enough of the historic number of people coming in.
What would a Riviera of the Middle East look like? Check out the images!
Trump encourages Americans to believe in God.
Plus my conversation with Mormon transhumanist Lincoln Cannon.
You can watch the show on YouTube as well.
