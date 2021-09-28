(This post was originally on unequallyyoked on September 28, 2021; I am currently consolidating these posts to one site and moving them to weoverme)

Recently, my third grade son’s assignment was to write about a person who was an American hero who fought for our freedoms. His teacher began to write a list asking students to come up with names. Someone said, “Abraham Lincoln,” who she added to the list. She then proceeded to write Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Cesar Chavez and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Upon seeing the names, my son asked if he could write about Donald Trump. She curtly said “No” and said she’d discuss it with him later. When that time came, she told my son that she couldn’t allow kids to add to her list because firstly she wanted to select people she knew and she didn’t want an extensive list. She also said the people on her list were people who promoted emancipation and equality.



When I raised concerns to the principal that this seemed arbitrary and subjective, I received this reply: “From what I understand about the assignment… the focus is on American heroes who helped improve communities, schools or living conditions/opportunities for workers, families, women, and students. The specific standard states: Describe the lives of American heroes who took risks to secure our freedoms (e.g., Anne Hutchinson, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr.).

I responded by saying if the criteria is those “who took risks to secure our freedoms” then I’m not sure why Michelle Obama or Ruth Bader Ginsberg were on that list. If the list is that expansive, then I think my son’s choice would also fit the description. If this is a list about people who “helped improve communities, schools or living conditions/opportunities for workers, families, women, and students” then my son’s choice is as legitimate as those on the list. One could argue Trump’s actions and impact could be objectively quantifiable.

Say what you want about our former president but our schools shouldn’t be selecting or promoting national figures based on instructor ideology. School should foster conversation, dialogue and critical thinking! I know this teacher means well. But this is what is so insidious about a narrative that has become so mainstream it’s taken for granted and the result is that counter views are easily dismissed with no explanation or justification. Until yesterday, my son didn’t really understand the first amendment right to free speech nor cancel culture. But now he does!