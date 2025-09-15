There is an age-old aphorism that’s existed for millennia found in Isaiah 7:9 “If you do not stand firm in your faith, you will not stand at all.”

In today’s churches, however, there is a hesitancy to stand firm, lest one earns the moniker of bigot and racist. There is a fear that any hint of intolerance, or lack of compassion and empathy toward certain lifestyle choices or circumstances is unequivocally and non-negotiably coldhearted and irredeemable.

Yet this seemingly accepting and loving path predominant in today’s culture has one problem: It ignores God’s truth. Charlie Kirk said it well: “We overemphasize the grace, and we underemphasize the truth” as anyone who says “stop sinning” to others would be considered judgmental, though they’re simply being “Christ like.”

Yes, indeed. Jesus is full of both grace and truth, as it says in John 1:14. And it is in this moment of mourning for Charlie Kirk’s passing that this biblical principle - Jesus is “full of grace and truth” - has become clearer not just to me, but to millions around the world who have been cowed into thinking Jesus is only love, so never mind the rest. Now millions have awoken to the very fact that truth matters, and Jesus wants us to boldly proclaim it, even if it offends. It is why people are wearing t-shirts “We are all Charlie now” and it is why people are willing to publicly profess their faith.

This is a great awakening. It’s evident as Charlie’s organization Turning Point USA received 18,000 chapter requests and Charlie’s Instagram account added 3.5 million followers as people desire to hear Charlie preach. And it is evident as people flock to church.

As my pastor Dave Patterson at The Father’s House preached this past Sunday in front of thousands, now is the time to be “un-ashamed of the Gospel, un-ashamed of the truth.” Charlie’s murder was a manifestation of evil personified, he said, but “when the enemy comes in like a flood, the spirit of the Lord raises a standard against him.” Pastor Dave then shared a quote from Vance Havner, a Southern Baptist minister, who said revival and awakening mean a work of God’s spirit among His people.

This work of God’s spirit that we’re witnessing now is also what happened in the first century as Stephen, a young Hellenistic Jew and a gifted speaker, preached boldly in Jerusalem. Pastor Dave reminded us that Stephen, “a man full of God’s grace and power, performed great wonders and signs among the people” (Acts 6:5). While opposition from members of the synagogue rose against Stephen, “they could not stand up against the wisdom the Spirit gave him as he spoke” (Acts. 6:10). These religious zealots then “secretly persuaded some men to say, ‘we have heard Stephen speak blasphemous words against Moses and against God.’ So they stirred up the people” (Acts 6:11-12). As Stephen spoke truth, he was stoned to death. He was the first martyr to die for Jesus.

Many more Sauls to receive the Holy Spirit

But upon his death sprang forward an intense revival during a significant time of persecution. In Acts 8:1 after Stephen’s murder, it says “And there arose on that day a great persecution against the church in Jerusalem, and they were all scattered throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria.” Acts 8:4 says “Those who had been scattered preached the word wherever they went.” And there was a receiving of the Holy Spirit as God’s word was preached. In Acts 10:44 - “While Peter was still speaking these words, the Holy Spirit came on all who heard the message.” Acts 11:19-20 - After the persecution, those who had been scattered spread the good news and verse 21 - “The Lord’s hand was with them, and a great number of people believed and turned to the Lord.”

This included Saul of Tarsus, who was not only present during the stoning of Stephen, but approving of it. But after an encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus, he was transformed into the Apostle Paul - one of the greatest evangelists for Christ who wrote 13 books of the New Testament.

Are there Sauls in our midst who have hated the truth but are now hearing the truth of Jesus and being miraculously transformed? I believe so because the sword of the spirit, which is the word of the Lord (Ephesians 6:17) is a mighty weapon that changes hearts and minds. Jesus said to Saul, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me… I am Jesus whom you are persecuting.” Jesus spoke the truth, with grace to Saul. We too need to continually speak the truth with grace, when we see people persecuting Jesus and Christians.

Perfecter of 1 Peter 3:15

If I learned anything from Charlie, he took this to heart. He was a perfecter and exemplar of the verse: 1 Peter 3:15 - “Always be prepared to give a reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.” As I wrote on Facebook the day he died, Charlie carried out this mission indefatigably, fearlessly and without apology. He read 100 books a year to be prepared because the Bible teaches us that yes - there will be debate about the hope that is in us. There will be questions so be ready to answer them. Charlie, an autodidact who became a brilliant apologist, was ready. But for that readiness and the ability to be an effective communicator who persuaded many to God’s truth, he was murdered.

Darkness still surrounds us since it descended upon us on that day September 10, 2025. I have woken up in tears for his wife Erika, saddened for the suffering she is enduring having to wake up alone or hear her children long for their father. There is a massive cloud of darkness that remains because God’s word “is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path” (Psalms 119:105). And that light Charlie helped to turn on for the world through his words is flickering.

The light will shine brighter

For Charlie’s family it may always flicker. But for the world it will be brighter tomorrow. Erika will make sure of it. “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed,” she said two days after her husband was a killed. “The fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.” The movement her husband built will never die, she said, but “become stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever.”

That battle cry is God’s word. We are in a moment of a great awakening when the Holy Spirit is filling hearts who hear God’s words as it says in Ephesians 1:13, the Holy Spirit is given to those who hear the message of truth.

So let us be deliverers of the truth, with respect. Let’s not just be those who respect, or those who are compassionate and tolerant, but ignore the truth. And keep in mind, the truth may hurt. As revivalist Vance Havner said: “It is not our business to make the message acceptable, but to make it available. We are not to see that they like it, but that they get it.”

Be bold like Charlie. Let’s not over-index on grace and ignore truth. Tell the world “stop sinning” because that is not being judgmental, that is being Christ like. We are all Charlie Kirk now.

