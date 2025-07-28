Dr. James Nuzzo on exposing ideological rigging in academia

Dr. James Nuzzo is an exercise scientist with a focus on men’s health and is an outspoken critic of the woke/DEI movement in academia. He recently wrote an essay titled: “Woke academics are rigging their research methods to support their ideology,” which was published on The Reality’s Last Stand Substack.

It’s a fascinating piece exposing the biased position of researchers trying to integrate woke ideology into the health and medical fields. In one case, one of the researchers is Brandon Dull, a PhD student at the University of Chicago whose focus is child development. His study is titled: “Learning (Not) to Know: Examining How White Ignorance Manifests and Functions in White Adolescents' Racial Identity Narratives.” The study - if the title didn’t already give it away - assumes “white ignorance” exists. It included interviews with 69 15-yr-olds to determine their thoughts on racism. Based on the answers, the adolescents largely didn’t think racism existed or that they’re racist, leaving the researchers to conclude that these adolescents are ignorant of their own racism. The scary part is the call-to-action of the study:

“Moving forward, at both the macro (cultural, institutional, political) and micro (schools, parents, teachers) levels, it is imperative that we reimagine and divorce what it means to be(come) white from the confines of white ignorance and white supremacy, only then might we move resistance from the periphery to the center in white adolescents' emerging racial identities.”

In other words, kids need to be educated on their whiteness because they’re currently ignorant of it. Yikes! I would definitely keep him away from my kids.

Another research project that is rigged is titled: When Men Seek Support and Comradery: Fathers’ Rights Groups and the Complexities of Manhood” by Connor MacMillan, a PhD Student at York University’s Department of Sociology. He focuses on the spread of prejudicial ideologies within dominant in-groups. Can I just say, these guys give PhD students a bad name. Similar to Dull’s approach to research, MacMillan pathologizes the interviewees, in this case the 14 men interviewed. These men, who are part of fathers’ rights groups, spoke of their appreciation of the support from like-minded men. The conclusion by MacMillan was that the groups perpetuate “hegemonic masculinity” and were anti-feminist.

In conclusion of these studies, Dr. Nuzzo says this is the “state of academic peer review today: careless, politicized, and increasingly indifferent to both scholarly standards and the dignity of research participants.”

Another flawed paper we touch on is one that explores “mankeeping,” which Dr. Nuzzo wrote about in his essay: “Mankeeping: Academia’s latest attack on men.”

He puts the term mankeeping this way: “Mankeeping” adds to the litany of words and concepts that academics have created to ridicule the male sex. Other examples include “toxic masculinity,” “male privilege,” “mansplaining,” “manels,” and “manferences.”

In our interview, Dr. Nuzzo also talks about how an exercise scientists ended up uncovering unscientific and unethical woke studies, as well as another essay he wrote titled: “The rise of woke medicine.” We also talk about why there’s a concerted effort to malign men and the strange confessions largely by women in their academic work. In fact, they sound like they’re giving a testament of their faith. One example of that is physician Deborah Cohen’s essay titled “I am racist.”

Note: In light of the unscientific endeavors to blur the lines between men and women, Dr. Nuzzo is doing excellent work in proving biological differences. It’s almost insane that it’s not obvious to people. But here we are. A couple papers published on this topic include: Sex Differences in Grip Strength From Birth to Age 16: A Meta-Analysis and Sex Differences in Upper- and Lower-Limb Muscle Strength in Children and Adolescents: A Meta-Analysis

Interview coverage:

3:30 - Why the study on white ignorance is flawed.

6:30 - When studies start with the assumption that white ignorance exists, it’s questionable from the start!

7:31 - What’s the purpose and goal of these studies?

9:25 - Was the research on gender dysphoria also rigged? (It was formerly known as gender identity disorder that pathologized gender confusion.)

10:35 - Concept creep and how it’s emerging in health and medical literature.

12:00 - The Connor MacMillan flawed study on men in fathers’ rights support groups.

14:45 - All these studies are creating an a priori knowledge base.

17:35 - The role of NIH funding these studies and how certain grants end up funding research that was never approved.

21:10 - Dr. Nuzzo’s journey that led him to uncover corruption in academic research.

25:41 - His throughline moment in 2016 when a leading journal on exercise science published their commitment to equity in physical activity.

27:45 - The World Health Organization’s concept of health equity and how it corrupted healthcare.

30:00 - The idea of studying social determinants of health was corrupt from the start.

34:20 - Is the Lancet’s publishing of “Time to tackle obesogenic environments” medical malpractice?

37:15 - Medical malpractice and who will be held accountable?

39:00 - What’s behind the narrative of women’s health being underfunded and why it’s not true.

44:30 - What’s behind the attack on the male identity? Concept of mankeeping.

49:00 - Woke religion, objectivism and Christianity. Ayaan Hirsi Ali - well-known political commentator wrote an essay title: “Why I am a Christian, atheism can’t equip us for this civilizational war. How does objectivism equip us for this war?

57:00 - Mini-confessionals and spiritual testimonials in academic papers.