Episode 3 - The False Narrative; Plus Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not racist
0:00
-58:13

Episode 3 - The False Narrative; Plus Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not racist

Bambi Roizen's avatar
Bambi Roizen
Oct 16, 2020

0:00
-58:13

Reading from page 66 to 81 (ending Chapter 3 - The False Narrative and starting into Chapter 4  - The Crossfire Era). 

Brief overview of our different worldviews distilled down to being inherently good or inherently broken. How the Democrats are propagating a false narrative to bring people to their party's view: we're all inherently good and the governing system and institutions are flawed and intentionally racist, creating a good and evil moral polarity.

Plus why Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not racist, though you'd think she is due to media's coverage her during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week.  

