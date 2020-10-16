Reading from page 66 to 81 (ending Chapter 3 - The False Narrative and starting into Chapter 4 - The Crossfire Era).
Brief overview of our different worldviews distilled down to being inherently good or inherently broken. How the Democrats are propagating a false narrative to bring people to their party's view: we're all inherently good and the governing system and institutions are flawed and intentionally racist, creating a good and evil moral polarity.
Plus why Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not racist, though you'd think she is due to media's coverage her during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week.
Episode 3 - The False Narrative; Plus Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not racist
Oct 16, 2020
Reading from page 66 to 81 (ending Chapter 3 - The False Narrative and starting into Chapter 4 - The Crossfire Era).
Weoverme
Weoverme is an independent news site dedicated to “Interpreting the Times” (Luke 12:54) through the lens of the Bible. We'll interview people (largely Christians) in business, politics and academia and in the news to help cut through the confusion.Weoverme is an independent news site dedicated to “Interpreting the Times” (Luke 12:54) through the lens of the Bible. We'll interview people (largely Christians) in business, politics and academia and in the news to help cut through the confusion.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes