Episode 4 - The Crossfire Era (beginning chapter); Plus inherently good foundation basis for socialist view
Bambi Roizen
Oct 23, 2020

Reading from page 81 to 93 (Chapter 3 - The Crossfire Era). 

Brief overview of our different worldviews distilled down to being inherently good or inherently broken. How Democrats are propagating this view that people are generally good, and external factors (like the institutions, systems, GOP, Trump) are to blame for their circumstances.

Plus a look at current events (Hunter Biden's laptop/emails and media's blatant disregard to investigate the story vs the media's perpetuation of the  Atlantic allegations that Trump used salacious words about the military and Russia-gate, despite the lack of credible evidence to support either stories). 
  

