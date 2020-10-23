Reading from page 81 to 93 (Chapter 3 - The Crossfire Era).
Brief overview of our different worldviews distilled down to being inherently good or inherently broken. How Democrats are propagating this view that people are generally good, and external factors (like the institutions, systems, GOP, Trump) are to blame for their circumstances.
Plus a look at current events (Hunter Biden's laptop/emails and media's blatant disregard to investigate the story vs the media's perpetuation of the Atlantic allegations that Trump used salacious words about the military and Russia-gate, despite the lack of credible evidence to support either stories).
Episode 4 - The Crossfire Era (beginning chapter); Plus inherently good foundation basis for socialist view
Oct 23, 2020
Weoverme
Weoverme is an independent news site dedicated to "Interpreting the Times" (Luke 12:54) through the lens of the Bible. We'll interview people (largely Christians) in business, politics and academia and in the news to help cut through the confusion.
