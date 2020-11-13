We Over Me

We Over Me

We Over Me
Weoverme
Episode 7 - BLM and COVID; Threat to democracy is the dishonest media
0:00
-59:39

Episode 7 - BLM and COVID; Threat to democracy is the dishonest media

Bambi Roizen's avatar
Bambi Roizen
Nov 13, 2020

0:00
-59:39

Pages read: 120 to 132

1) The biggest threat to our democracy: 
-- Constitution and election dishonesty
-- Media malpractice

2) False claims
-- Trump is racist because he called Mexicans Racist (pg. 87)
-- Trump didn't denounce White Supremacists in Charlottesville (pg. 63-65)
-- Rampant shootings of unarmed black Americans by police officers (pg. 128-131)

3) Election overtime! But it's not over until it's over! One cannot unequivocally say there was no voter fraud during an election year with historic turnout.

4) A look at media malpractice: how media is dismissing voter fraud.

5) Ibram Kendi's absurd expansion of the definition of racism, this time including "personal responsibility." The real definition of racism - though not said - is anyone who doesn't vote Democrat and who doesn't say there is systemic racism and who doesn't admit to being racist against blacks.  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bambi Roizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture