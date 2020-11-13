Episode 7 - BLM and COVID; Threat to democracy is the dishonest media

Pages read: 120 to 132
1) The biggest threat to our democracy:
-- Constitution and election dishonesty
-- Media malpractice
2) False claims
-- Trump is racist because he called Mexicans Racist (pg. 87)
-- Trump didn't denounce White Supremacists in Charlottesville (pg. 63-65)
-- Rampant shootings of unarmed black Americans by police officers (pg. 128-131)
3) Election overtime! But it's not over until it's over! One cannot unequivocally say there was no voter fraud during an election year with historic turnout.
4) A look at media malpractice: how media is dismissing voter fraud.
5) Ibram Kendi's absurd expansion of the definition of racism, this time including "personal responsibility." The real definition of racism - though not said - is anyone who doesn't vote Democrat and who doesn't say there is systemic racism and who doesn't admit to being racist against blacks.
