The current conversations around AI have striking parallels to debates over how much regulation we should have on nuclear. And yet overregulation of nuclear energy has dampened the innovation and deployment of such energy sources. If that is a lesson learned, in like vein, we should lean toward the side of fewer regulations on AI. Their distributed purposes and strengths and philosophies are already creating checks and balances on themselves.

Today, I asked ChatGPT to give me its purpose compared to the other AI bots. ChatGPT’s answer underscore my point - they have different personalities and different philosophies.

For instance, ChatGPT is designed to be a creative assistant with a philosophy of being adaptive to user goals. Anthropic’s AI appears to have the worst philosophy if ChatGPT is correct in its assessment. Claude’s philosophy would lean toward caution vs boldness. This type of mentality doesn’t create the circumstances or the actions that one would call heroic. Grok appears, not surprisingly, to have a personality like Elon Musk - one big kid who’s unfiltered and irreverent.

More government regulation over AI or AI that’s regulated by global leaders via say the World Economic Forum would lead to an enforced corrupt global philosophy and moral standard of right and wrong. We need to avoid this.

Image and list by ChatGPT ——

ChatGPT:

Purpose - General-purpose reasoning and creativity assistant.

Philosophy - Versatile, safe, adaptive to user goals.

Claude:

Purpose - Constitutional AI; highly aligned, careful and safe

Philosophy - Helpful, harmless, honest; often choosing caution over boldness



Grok:

Purpose - Unfiltered, humorous, internet-native

Philosophy - More attitude, less restrictive; built to answer what others won’t.

Gemini:

Purpose - Search and data tools

Philosophy - Tightly connected to Google’s knowledge graph

Llama:

Purpose - to be open-source-ish and accessible for developers

Philosophy - Democratize access to powerful AI models