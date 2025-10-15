I am excited to have Turning Point USA’s Mikey McCoy (Chief of Staff) join us at Culture, Religion & Technology on Oct. 22, 2025 at Mar-a-Lago as we honor Charlie Kirk. Looking forward to the conversation on the Judeo-Christian faith, education, culture, technology, politics, national security and the movement that’s inspiring young adults everywhere!

I will be opening up the event with a prayer.



Hope to see you there! You can see who’s speaking here and REGISTER here.