We Over Me

Bambi Roizen
20h

On Facebook, my friend Alon Matas, founder and at the time CEO of BetterHelp (a major sponsor of Vator) posted around October 28, 2020 that he was saddened because he was told by an influential tech executive to stop doing business with Vator due to my political views.

Alon rightly called that person a bully and said so in his post. Here's what Alon also posted - the very words that this Silicon Valley executive said: "Recently Bambi Francisco Roizen, the founder of Vator, announced... that she was an unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump. I, and many of my colleagues here in the valley, find this incredibly bad form and bad judgment to announce it and mix it with one's professional circles, and not to expect social consequences, if not professional ones... In this context, I wanted to alert you that your partnership with Vator, while incredibly valuable to those of us in the startup community, is now saddled with this issue... There is no place in the intimate and high-pressure startups community, for this kind of toxic speech, behavior, and world-view that is espoused by Trump, and which is apparently tolerated if not celebrated by Bambi...

So this is a brand risk for BetterHelp... I can't and won't have anything to do with Bambi, Vator, or any of their partners and affiliates. By partnering with Bambi and her company, you are complicit and supporting what she is telegraphing about her company values and world view."

