Sean Kouplen started 94xmovement as a platform to help people connect in the workplace. At a time that mental and behavioral health companies are targeting corporate America to help workers with their mental health, 94x is bringing prayer and Jesus Christ into the workplace. Studies have shown that religious people live longer than non-religious people. Religion and prayer are far more powerful than mental health activities designed to help people stay resilient and positive.
94x started at Regent Bank, a bank Kouplen started over a decade ago.
Bringing Kingdom principles into the workplace
Regent Bank CEO Sean Kouplen started 94x for prayer, Bible studies
Oct 19, 2023
