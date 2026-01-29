I am thinking about hosting an event called CRT Startup Revival. This will be a gathering of innovators who embrace traditional Christian values as the cornerstone of their new technologies.

While in the past, sharing one’s faith in Silicon Valley was borderline illegal, as Vanity Fair put it, increasingly it’s become pretty clear that there is a Christian revival underway. Given the Valley’s reputation as the driving engine of innovation around the world, influencing how products are made, it also has an ability to transform culture and values. That’s what we want to tap into. Not just how people are innovating, but why? What’s the moral impetus behind their product or service?

Culture, Religion & Technology is a podcast and event series that embraces the freedom to share our faith in places we’ve normally remained reticent - in business, politics, education and of course the tech world of startups. This started in 2021 with Peter Thiel as our founding keynote speaker. We’ve said from the start that we’re all religious. Religion underlines everything we do. Hence we’d rather embrace Christianity vs secularism or woke ideologies.

Now CRT Startup Revival will focus on startups and the ecosystem that helps them flourish. But unlike any startup conference, Christian values matter.

We’ll be hosting our first event in Nashville in September 2026. In the meantime, we’ll be gathering our speakers to focus on the future of healthcare, media, education and more.

This is a work in progress - as it will be our first one. I welcome any feedback!

(Image source: Expedia.com)