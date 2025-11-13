Transforming the Bay Area amid a Christian Revival

Since the start of 2025, there’s been an increasing boldness amongst Christians to stand up and take up their crosses daily. Just look at the articles and essays chronicling this revival: From “Is America on the Brink of Another Jesus Revolution?” to “From atheism to awakening: Gen Z turns back to God” to The Silicon Valley Revival has Momentum. Next comes maturity.”

Joining me to talk about that Revival in Silicon Valley as well as across the country is the author of that last essay. Paul Taylor. As Chief Unify Officer at Transforming the Bay with Christ, he’s connecting pastors and churches across the Bay Area. Most recently he served as a Pastor at Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alto.

Interview coverage:

1:00 – Some background on Peninsula Bible Church, which is 75 years old, and attracts a lot of technologists and Stanford University college students.

2:40 - Growth of the church post-Covid as a new awakening to faith takes root.

4:17 - Tech questions, such as ‘What does it mean to be human’ raised curiosities and hunger for faith.

6:30 - How Transforming the Bay with Christ began, and its mission.

9:01 - With so much polarization in the church, how does TBC attract pastors? What’s the purpose of bringing them together?

12:25 - The missions of Amplify and Multiply.

14:20 - The growth of TBC and measuring success.

18:38 – Reconciling Christian values with workplace obligations.

20:03 - How should Christianity be integrated into work. Bring shalom.

22:35 - Is prayer OK in the workplace?

25:30 - The idea behind exilic discipleship. There’s three ways one can deal with conflicting beliefs: 1) withdraw 2) blending beliefs or syncretism 3) live with the tension. Daniel is a great example of someone who lived in the tension. If Daniel could work for Nebuchadnezzar, you can work for anyone.

30:12 - We can’t be afraid of consequences of the risks God calls us to take.

32:00 – How does a Christian who works in healthcare navigate a world in which their underlying scientific belief systems don’t align?

37:45 - Is there a Christian revival because of prominent conservative tech people like Peter Thiel and because the current government is aligned with religious liberties?

39:50 - Churches should proclaim the kingdom of God and that can’t be aligned with any political movement.

48:36 - Prior revivals, such as the Great Awakening and the 2nd Great Awakening, and how to keep this one going.