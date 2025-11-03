CRT 2025 @Mar-a-Lago opening prayer

At CRT 2025, after Paul Martino, my co-host opened up the event, I gave brief remarks and a prayer. Turns out, it was welcomed. A post-event survey showed that 100% of the respondents liked the prayer.

Here’s some feedback from attendees:

“The prayer was unexpectedly powerful.”

“Opening up with a prayer sets the tone, I think it is important.”

“It made the rest of the discussions much more meaningful Not the usual DC blah blah.”

Based on the responses, half of the 300 attendees are Catholic; 25% Protestant; 8% Jewish; 8% atheist/agnostic and 8% other.

Here was my brief remarks and opening prayer:

It is fitting that we’re honoring Charlie Kirk at CRT 2025 because Charlie represents freedom. This event started during Covid when freedoms were stripped away. So we started this as a forum to pursue the truth in matters of culture, religion and technology.

We initially wanted to host the event in California. But during Covid, California was locked down - there were mask/vaccine mandates still in place. Florida was where we could exercise our freedom and not be forced to put a mask on and take a vaccine.

So we held it in Miami, and we’ve been in Florida ever since.

The intent of the event hasn’t really changed. It’s always been to remind everyone that we’re all religious whether we’re aware of it or not, and whether we acknowledge it or not… We all worship something, we all have idols. In Romans 1:23 - “instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols.”

And what we worship shapes our culture and directs what we teach our children. It informs our politics and guides us in the new technologies we build. But we can’t create education materials, pass laws, or build technology based on a foundation of lies. God has to be back at the center. So religion and faith will be a big theme as it always is at these events.

Admittedly, I’ve been reticent to speak about my faith and Jesus when I’m on stage. But if I learned anything from Charlie it is to carry out this Bible verse: 1 Peter 3:15 - “Always be prepared to explain the hope that is within you, but do so with gentleness and respect.” Charlie carried out this mission indefatigably, fearlessly and without apology. He was a brilliant apologist. He had a soft tongue. In Proverbs 25:15, it says a “soft tongue can break a bone.” He also wielded the “sword of the spirit,” which is the Word of God. Because of his moral clarity, I’m a bit bolder with my faith. Now I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention my brother, Raul Francisco, who also influenced my faith. Because it was three years ago on Oct. 22 that he died. I just want to say, I really hope he’s hanging out with Charlie.

While they’re not here, I’m sure this is what they’d want for this event. That God’s word is the first and the last. And the Holy Spirit fills our hearts and this room.

[Mention of John MacArthur’s book Alone with God, where he writes: the real benefit of prayer is not for God to change our circumstances, but for God to change our perspective about our circumstances.]

So let us bow our heads and pray:

Heavenly father - thank you for the privilege to gather here in this beautiful setting with so many people who love you and love Charlie Kirk and his ministry. We are grateful for the opportunity to honor Charlie but also to speak your truth freely and boldly.

We ask that your word speaks volumes through our discussions on stage and off. We ask that you enlighten everyone with the truth you want us to know and share. Paul says in Ephesians that we are all equipped to serve so that “the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in faith” … It says [1 Corinthians 12:27] we are the body of Christ and each one of us is a part of it.”

So I ask that you bless all of us - our interactions, our conversations… I pray that God opens doors for all of us to proclaim his message through the work that we do.

Mostly I pray that we glorify you in every way and that we walk away from this evening filled with your Holy Spirit. Bless this evening Lord, in your son’s name AMEN.