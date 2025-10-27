Culture, Religion & Technology, take III at Mar-a-Lago - It's a wrap!

It’s a wrap! The latest Culture, Religion & Technology (CRT 2025) event was held this past Wednesday, October 22, at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. The event attracted nearly 300 attendees but it could have been much more. We sold out in under 10 days.



The event was hosted by myself, Paul Martino, Hamlet Yousef and Jon DuPrau, representing our companies: Vator, We Over Me, Index Technologies Group, and IronGate Capital Advisors.

CRT 2025 was sponsored by 1792 Exchange, Butterfield Foundation, and Freedom Foundation. Thank you also to our In Honor of Charlie sponsors: Defender Capital, Lountzis Asset Management, University of Northwester St. Paul, American Frontier Foundation, Global Trust Group and Karen Elliott, LLC.

Unlike the past CRT events, this one was dedicated to Charlie Kirk, recognizing he was scheduled to speak. We were honored to pay tribute to him because he gave much to this world and inspired young and old to be bold in their faith. At the event, Mikey McCoy, his Chief of Staff for six years, joined us on stage, speaking on the Future of Education panel, moderated by Freedom Foundation CEO Aaron Withe.

Mikey share two words that were a cornerstone of Charlie: Hope and courage. He said Charlie always shared these words with him in this way: “Hope sees the world as it could be, courage steps into the fire to make that a reality. Courage without hope is reckless, hope without courage is just a dream.”

Over the course of the next couple weeks, I’ll be writing out essays regarding the discussions on stage. So stay tuned and share this with others, if they’re interested in getting the posts as they are published.