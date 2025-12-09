Getting social engineering out of corporate America

Jon DuPrau is founder and managing partner at Superdex, an investment firm focused on enhanced indexing themes, such as “Faith and Values” and “Built in America.” Jon was also instrumental in bringing in Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (ticker symbol DJT), to join us as keynote speaker for CRT 2025, which was held at Mar-a-Lago in October.

Jon’s company is developing and managing Trump Media’s Made in America, Christian Values and Liberty and Security investment strategies. These investment verticals will soon be available in ETF form.

Besides a primary focus of achieving positive returns through such faith-focused investing, the broader implication of such a strategy is that corporate boardrooms will return to ideological neutrality and stop meddling with politics through the concept called stakeholder capitalism.

Stakeholder capitalism is the idea that the pursuit of profits is secondary to a primary goal of serving stakeholders, such as employees, customers and society. Over the last five years, however, stakeholder capitalism has morphed into a Rousseauian social contract. One in which the ultimate social good is the creation of a global world with no borders in order for one world government to protect citizens from the two great life-threatening evils: a deteriorating planet and expanding inequality.

The way to achieve that goal is to create the narrative that western values of capitalism and Judeo-Christianity are failed strategies that have ruined the planet, created social unrest and widened gaps in income. Hence the fashionable saying “diversity is our strength.” More accurately - diversification or DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) - weakens traditional values.

So entrenched has this worldview taken root that in 2021, more than 80% of 656 organizations surveyed had DEI initiatives.

Some of those initiatives include recruiting employees based on sexual identity or discriminating against vendors that don’t promote divisive sex and gender policies. Companies that carry out such policies would be flagged as “knock out” and would be disqualified for consideration into the portfolio.

Not all companies with DEI policies would be off limits, however, said Jon. Sometimes companies just window dress their policies with modest and innocuous wording about supporting equality. Makes sense. Who doesn’t support equality?

Fortunately, in 2024, the momentum in DEI initiatives in corporate America slowed down, according to a Harvard Law survey and its luster appears duller in 2025 as I wrote in my recent essay: “I’m thankful stakeholder capitalism is fading.”

In our interview, Jon talks about his approach to thematic investing, and his response to the critique that faith-based investing has a bad wrap: when you align with values, you give up performance. However, with so much data - such as those collected by 1792 Exchange - Jon believes his algorithms to flag companies that are truly making decisions that are against traditional American Judeo-Christian values in order to social engineer society is unprecedented and unarguably working. It is the reason his company was chosen by Trump Media to manage their themed ETFs.

Here is where you can learn more about Jon’s approach: Superdex. And you can reach out to Jon using Info@superdex.com

Interview coverage:

:44 – Why Trump Media’s Devin Nunes and Palantir supported CRT 2025.

5:25 - Opening up CRT 2025 with a prayer: bringing faith into the workplace.

8:50 - What is Superdex and theme-based investing and how does it work?

15:43 - The knock-out rule and 10% qualifier.

17:30 - Bud Light’s association with Dylan Mulvaney.

19:54 - An insurance company that terminated the policy of an MLB player who was outspoken about a political presidential candidate. And corporations that incorporate recommendations from the Human Rights Campaign.

22:50 - How to not invest in Google, Amazon and Nvidia and still make outsized returns.

30:10 - How to reach out to Jon and Superdex if interested in his strategies. Info@superdex.com -

31:35 - Goal to stop corporations from social engineering and get back to ideological neutrality.

35:00 - If social engineering becomes a company’s primary goal over financial goals, Superdex sees this as mission drift.

36:19 - After Trump’s Jan 20, 2025 Executive Order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” how did companies respond?

38:00 - The new moral consciousness and the Davos Manifesto.

46:00 - How to unravel the stakeholder capitalism ideology.

48:00 - The good old days when people bought stocks and had a voice.