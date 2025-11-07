Generation Z is the demographic of those born between 1997-2012. Surveys have shown that this generation has been the most active politically, voting at a higher rate than previous generations in the last 50 years.

You could call this the Charlie Kirk effect as he mobilized millions of college students to be active in politics. Trump won 43% of the under 30 yr old vote, the best performance for this demographic since George W. Bush won 45% of the 30-under vote in 2004, according to ABC News exit polling.

Since Charlie’s death, his movement has grown exponentially. Mikey McCoy, Chief of Staff at Turning Point USA, shared stats at CRT 2025: more than 130,000 students reached out to start a chapter with 3,000 chapters starting. TPUSA’s high school program is called Club America.

Most of the programs are college and high school. But at CRT 2025, the founder of one of the first middle school chapters of Club America joined Mikey and panelists of The Future of Education panel to share his story.

Turns out, if you’re cancelled in 3rd grade, that rejection builds muscle to fight for the freedom of speech. Watch Branson Race Roizen share the reason why he started a chapter at his middle school campus.

As Aaron Withe, CEO of Freedom Foundation, says at the end: If Branson is the future, then the future looks bright.