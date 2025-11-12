Video of The Future of Education @CRT 2025 Mar-a-Lago

At Culture, Religion & Technology, take III (CRT 2025) at Mar-a-Lago, Aaron Withe, CEO of Freedom Foundation, interviewed education leaders fostering faith in all aspects of learning. On the panel were Ryan Walters (CEO, Teacher Freedom Alliance), Michael McCoy (Chief of Staff, Turning Point USA); Dr. Corbin Hoornbeek (President, University of Northwestern St. Paul); Doug Napier (Executive Chairman, 1792 Exchange); and Willy Guardiola (Founder, Christian on a Mission).
Thank you to 1792 Exchange, Butterfield Foundation, Vator, Index Technologies Group, and IronGate Capital Advisors.