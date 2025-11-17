Being bold, not belligerent during current times

There is a Christian Revival underway, even though some critics seem envious and skeptical of the outpouring enthusiasm for Jesus.

In the 12 months ending June 2025, the church has seen more baptisms in that 12-month period than in any time in its 195-yr history. According to Barna Group, there’s a “surprising shift: Millennials and Gen Z are driving a resurgence in church attendance.” According to the research group, “these are easily the highest rates of church attendance among young Christians since they first hit Barna’s tracking.”

Even Pew Research came out with a 2025 report that showed 31% of adults say religion “is gaining influence in American life - the highest figure we’ve seen in 15 years.”

Much of this revival is owed to a yearning desire for authenticity and moral clarity. Something the material world and secular humanism failed to deliver, and in the course of the last 15 years, tried to force into existence. In the face of tyrannical lies, voices proclaiming Jesus as Lord have become louder - from Charlie Kirk to Younghoon Kim (the highest IQ record holder on earth). And many more voices are being heard because as it says Ephesians, we are all equipped to serve so that “the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in faith.”

One person sharing his faith unapologetically is Peter Demos whose latest book encourages people to follow one of my favorite verses: 1 Peter 3:15 - “Always be prepared to explain the hope and joy that is within you, but do so with gentleness and respect.” His book is aptly titled: Bold Not Belligerent.

In our conversation, Peter shares his journey from antagonistic Christian to Christian evangelist and apologist across his many professions from restaurateur, to lawyer, to author to podcaster. We specifically take a deep dive into the cultural confusion sowed by Colorado government leaders by passing The Kelly Loving Act earlier this year which followed a law passed in 2019 that banned therapists from talking to children about their identities in Christ. These acts, disguised as empathetic non-discriminatory life-saving protective laws, seek to undermine moral clarity about who we are in Christ. In turn, they’ve only added to the mental health crisis in this country and the world.

To learn more about Peter, go to his web page to listen or watch his podcast titled: “Uncommon Sense in Current Times” and see the books he’s authored. You can also follow him on X: https://x.com/peter_demos

Interview coverage:

1:00 - A man of many hats: ministry, restaurants, podcaster, lawyer.

2:27 - Growing up frustrated with Christians and being antagonistic toward them.

5:11 - The 1925 Scopes Monkey Trials and Clarence Darrow.

10:30 - After turning to Christ, and embracing what it means to glorify God by serving others.

13:15 - Becoming a speaker and an author and a public stand around gay marriage.

17:40 - Moving people to a place where they’re not afraid. How do you move them to take risks?

25:00 – The Supreme Court hearing arguments against Colorado’s conversion therapy ban. Free speech and freedom of religion.

28:35 - The arguments against talk therapy.

33:00 - Changing the term gender identity disorder to gender dysphoria and the game of changing definitions.

39:00 – The Kelly Loving Act - misgendering and deadnaming.

44:00 – Arguments against trans ideology by understanding arguments for trans ideology - 1) they’ve always existed 2) it’s not about sexual activity, it’s about sexual identity 3) kids can bypass parents and go directly to Jesus.

59:00 - Disciplining or exasperating kids?

1:02 - God did not make a mistake. We are fearfully and wonderfully made.

1:07 - Everyone has a bucket and our job is to add water into those buckets.