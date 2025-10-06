Culture, Religion & Technology 2025 with Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes
In honor of Charlie Kirk, join us on October 22, 2025 at Mar-a-Lago
Please join us on October 22, 2025 for our third Culture, Religion & Technology event. Charlie Kirk was originally scheduled to keynote. To that end, we are hosting this event in honor of Charlie.
Keynoting our event is Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology, parent company of Truth Social.
Please join us. REGISTER HERE and see AGENDA and speakers.
Not familiar with the CRT events? See our 2024 CRT wrap-up with Peter Thiel keynoting.
