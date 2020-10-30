We Over Me

Episode 5 - The Crossfire Era (end of chapter); Plus what people get wrong about Christians
Episode 5 - The Crossfire Era (end of chapter); Plus what people get wrong about Christians

Bambi Roizen's avatar
Bambi Roizen
Oct 30, 2020

Overview of the main takeaways of the book:

1) Ad hominem attacks (mainly around racism) due to media-enabled coup that's tried to take Donald Trump down with a deeply entrenched false narrative
2) We are a nation that presupposes a Supreme Being; an absolute adjudicator of justice and truth; We live under the moral laws under God and the governing laws of man
3) We created a moral void by taking away prayer from schools circa 1960s
4) What people get wrong about Christians
5) Solutions: How do we move forward and find overlap with those we disagree with?

Reading of pages 93-106

Discussion about this episode

