Episode 5 - The Crossfire Era (end of chapter); Plus what people get wrong about Christians

Overview of the main takeaways of the book:
1) Ad hominem attacks (mainly around racism) due to media-enabled coup that's tried to take Donald Trump down with a deeply entrenched false narrative
2) We are a nation that presupposes a Supreme Being; an absolute adjudicator of justice and truth; We live under the moral laws under God and the governing laws of man
3) We created a moral void by taking away prayer from schools circa 1960s
4) What people get wrong about Christians
5) Solutions: How do we move forward and find overlap with those we disagree with?
Reading of pages 93-106