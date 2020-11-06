We Over Me

Episode 6 - BLM and COVID; Plus election thoughts
Six points about the election: 
1) Whatever the outcome - HOPE
2) Silver lining - Senate; historic judiciary wins
3) Interesting results
4) We remain deeply divided
5) Threat left-leaning media is the threat to democracy 
6) Systemic racism narrative will persist regardless of who's in office because it's big business and because it keeps the indulgences alive and coming.

Pages read: 107-121

