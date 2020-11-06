Episode 6 - BLM and COVID; Plus election thoughts

Six points about the election:
1) Whatever the outcome - HOPE
2) Silver lining - Senate; historic judiciary wins
3) Interesting results
4) We remain deeply divided
5) Threat left-leaning media is the threat to democracy
6) Systemic racism narrative will persist regardless of who's in office because it's big business and because it keeps the indulgences alive and coming.
Pages read: 107-121
Nov 06, 2020
Weoverme
Appears in episode
