The Left's dogmatic and pious positions will be their undoing and push more people to embrace conservatism.
What are those dogmatic positions?
- social justice is the path to salvation and we have to repent of our "whiteness"
The left is forcing these conversions by justifying violence in the name of social justice and indoctrinating society through critical race theory and implicit bias training. Those pushing these dogmatic views are today's modern-day pharisees.
This is an epistemological crisis because the postmodern woke religion has a very fluid definition of truth and goodness. Epistemology is the study of knowledge and determining truth from false or fact from opinion. Hence the crisis.
I explain how they're using this fluid definition to define violence and then projecting violence on Trump, the police and others who don't agree with them.
Episode 8 - BLM and COVID; The epistemological crisis driven by the left
The Left's dogmatic and pious positions will be their undoing and push more people to embrace conservatism.