Episode 9 - Behind Obama's epistemological crisis plus Chapter 6: "The Case for Judeo-Christian faith"
0:00
-52:16

Bambi Roizen's avatar
Bambi Roizen
Dec 03, 2020

Obama says we're entering an epistemological crisis. But we may already be in one. This crisis is fueled by Obama and Trump. Both men with larger-than-life egos plus animus and jealousy toward one another play a big role in the distortion reality. The two promulgate division just like warring parents having a divorce and spewing their own version of truth. Obama can help this crisis because he's eloquent and communicate effectively. Here's my advice for him. 

Plus book reading of Chapter 6: The case for Judeo-Christian faith (pages 141-151) 

