Interview with Clarice Schillinger, Executive Director, Back to School PA
Bambi Roizen
Sep 23, 2021

Back to School PA is a political action committee dedicated to keeping schools open in Pennsylvania. Clarice started the PAC when she noticed Covid was being used as a political weapon to keep schools locked down. The organization is growing, having given $10k checks to 50 local PACs that support 300 School Board Candidates. 

Clarice talks to me about how to empower our school boards to fight state restrictions and how we can take control of our schools away from politicians!   

