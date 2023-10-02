Strive Asset Management is a newly-formed asset management firm with $1 billion in assets under management, an impressive milestone crossed in September 2023 for such a young company, founded in 2022, by Vivek Ramaswamy, a rising star in the Republican Party.
Strive's CEO Matt Cole spent time with me to talk about Strive's approach to investing. Some call the approach anti-woke or anti-ESG. The ESG (environmental, social, governance) push is largely driven by Black Rock's Larry Fink and World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab -- ironically, two white guys fighting for social justice and equity so white guys don't rule the world. We talk about the controversies around ESG; the lost debate around fossil fuels; the position of the left that their view of climate science is incontrovertible. We also talk about the ESG value system, which is a new faith-based morality that Schwab articulates in his book The Great Narrative.
Interview with Matt Cole, CEO of Strive Asset Management
