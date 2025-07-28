We Over Me
Dr. James Nuzzo on exposing ideological rigging in academia
CRT 22: Woke PhD students reject scientific rigor to prove their ideologies
Jul 28
•
Bambi Roizen
1:01:00
AI returns pastors to their therapist role
CRT 20: Pastors.ai CEO says AI will help society seek pastors for mental resilience
Jul 22
•
Bambi Roizen
44:36
How to stay grounded in God amidst the rise of AI
CRT 19: A Silicon Valley pastor on the nature of humans vs the nature of AI; politics and religion; and preaching to tech elites
Jul 14
•
Bambi Roizen
59:24
June 2025
How will AI affect the future of authorship and our democracy?
CRT 18 - While technology has enabled us to be more productive, it's also hampered our ability to think critically
Jun 23
•
Bambi Roizen
48:09
Debating the Bible’s Israel: covenant identity or country, or both?
Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz thrash out God's blessings on Israel
Jun 22
•
Bambi Roizen
A conservative talks to a tech Democrat
CRT 17 - If we step back from our emotions, we can find agreement
Jun 13
•
Bambi Roizen
53:53
May 2025
The Biden coverup and Dem’s ‘Unfrozen caveman lawyer’ strategy
CRT 16: The brutal tragic irony of Biden's ignominious end
May 30
•
Bambi Roizen
18:52
Documentary: The American Miracle shows God's hand in the nation
CRT 15: Interview with author, conservative political commentator Michael Medved on restoring faith in America
May 22
•
Bambi Roizen
57:45
Containing violence; Military trans ban; Christian revival in SF?
CRT 14 - plus an interview with Michelle Stephens, founder of Acts 17 Collective
May 12
•
Bambi Roizen
1
1:33:41
Trump's 100 days: A++ on culture and immigration
CRT 13 - Plus how the last 15 years united strange bedfellows - atheists and Christians; plus Big Balls goes on Fox News
May 5
•
Bambi Roizen
1:28:20
April 2025
Supreme Court weighs parental rights in Montgomery LGBTQ books case
CRT Episode 12 - Plus Pope Francis' legacy and the UK court defines what is a woman
Apr 28
•
Bambi Roizen
53:29
Why restorative justice doesn't work plus the 10 commandments gain momentum
CRT 11 - Restorative justice flawed case study; NPR and PBS executives get grilled on Capitol Hill
Apr 3
•
Bambi Roizen
51:40
