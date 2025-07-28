We Over Me

We Over Me

Dr. James Nuzzo on exposing ideological rigging in academia
CRT 22: Woke PhD students reject scientific rigor to prove their ideologies
  
Bambi Roizen
1:01:00
AI returns pastors to their therapist role
CRT 20: Pastors.ai CEO says AI will help society seek pastors for mental resilience
  
Bambi Roizen
44:36
How to stay grounded in God amidst the rise of AI
CRT 19: A Silicon Valley pastor on the nature of humans vs the nature of AI; politics and religion; and preaching to tech elites
  
Bambi Roizen
59:24

June 2025

How will AI affect the future of authorship and our democracy?
CRT 18 - While technology has enabled us to be more productive, it's also hampered our ability to think critically
  
Bambi Roizen
48:09
Debating the Bible’s Israel: covenant identity or country, or both?
Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz thrash out God's blessings on Israel
  
Bambi Roizen
A conservative talks to a tech Democrat
CRT 17 - If we step back from our emotions, we can find agreement
  
Bambi Roizen
53:53

May 2025

The Biden coverup and Dem’s ‘Unfrozen caveman lawyer’ strategy
CRT 16: The brutal tragic irony of Biden's ignominious end
  
Bambi Roizen
18:52
Documentary: The American Miracle shows God's hand in the nation
CRT 15: Interview with author, conservative political commentator Michael Medved on restoring faith in America
  
Bambi Roizen
57:45
Containing violence; Military trans ban; Christian revival in SF?
CRT 14 - plus an interview with Michelle Stephens, founder of Acts 17 Collective
  
Bambi Roizen
1:33:41
Trump's 100 days: A++ on culture and immigration
CRT 13 - Plus how the last 15 years united strange bedfellows - atheists and Christians; plus Big Balls goes on Fox News
  
Bambi Roizen
1:28:20

April 2025

